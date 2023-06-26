Conway Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is providing a series of events at which Faulkner County residents can sign petitions requesting the LEARNS Act be placed on the November 2024 general election ballot.
The statewide organization initiated the petition drive to support our citizens’ Constitutional right to have the final say in laws passed by the legislature, in this case a 145-page document that even many lawmakers did not have time to read before hearings, organizers said.
“CAPES believes the LEARNS Act carries significant changes in Arkansas public school funding and the future of equitable education in Arkansas,” organizers said. “The nonpartisan group began the petition drive so the voices of the people are heard and respected via the referendum ballot, a final ‘check’ of the government.”
Conway CAPES volunteers will be gathering signatures at the following events:
Monday, June 26: Downtown Conway, 1111 Main St., P.O. parking lot, 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, June 29: Faulkner County Library parking lot, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, June 30: Laurel Park, playground pavilion, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, July 1: Faulkner County Library, parking lot, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, July 7: Downtown Conway, Oak/Chestnut/Main Sts., 5-8 p.m.
Saturday, July 8: Simon Park, 1201 Front St. and Parkway, 8 a.m. to noon.
Monday, July 10: Rogue Roundabout, 804 Chestnut St. and Main, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, July 15: 5th Avenue Park, splash pad pavilion, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CAPES is a grassroots, nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting the interests of Arkansas students and public education. The mission is to advocate for policies that enhance educational opportunities, empower students and foster a strong foundation for lifelong learning, organizers said. CAPES believes in the power of community engagement and strives to provide a platform for individuals to voice their concerns and actively participate in shaping the future of education in Arkansas.
