Conway Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is providing a series of events at which Faulkner County residents can sign petitions requesting the LEARNS Act be placed on the November 2024 general election ballot.

The statewide organization initiated the petition drive to support our citizens’ Constitutional right to have the final say in laws passed by the legislature, in this case a 145-page document that even many lawmakers did not have time to read before hearings, organizers said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.