A North Little Rock man who authorities say shot a Perry County detention officer while he was being booked into jail on Wednesday faces a charge of capital murder.
The charge was filed late Thursday against 37-year-old Roderick Deshawn Lewis.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, which is investigating the incident, said Lewis shot 21-year-old Detention Officer Jeremiah Story as he stood in a bathroom where the inmate was changing out of civilian clothes into jail issued attire” around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday inside the county jail at Perryville. Story succumbed to his injuries at a Conway hospital early Thursday.
“The gun reportedly used by Lewis was one he possessed when he arrived at the jail in the custody of local sheriff’s deputies,” ASP spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Lewis was being booked into Perry County Jail on drug and paraphernalia charges when the shooting occurred.
““A witness to the shooting was able to disarm Lewis, who was later transferred to the Faulkner County Detention Center at Conway while state police special agents continue their investigation,” Sadler said.
No bond amount or attorney for Lewis was given in online records as of Friday.
“Sheriff Ryals and all of us at Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office extend our hearts and prayers to the family, friends, and colleagues of Perry County Detention Officer Jeremiah Story, who was tragically killed in the line of duty last night,” the Faulkner County’s Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.