Greenbrier Public Schools is getting set to host a career fair on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the district’s Professional Development Center at two different times, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the district announced on social media.
All the district’s departments will be at the fair and available for those interested in current or future positions to meet, learn about job openings and submit applications and resumes. Additionally, attendees will be able to learn about the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, as well as other benefits available for public school employees.
Per the announcement, positions available for attendees to learn more about at the fair include bus drivers, food service workers, teachers, paraprofessionals, school custodial staff, general maintenance staff and administrative assistants.
For those interested in teaching, the district encouraged those are currently or soon-to-be licensed for teaching to come, as well as those who have a bachelor’s degree and three years of work experience and those who have an associate’s degree.
To reach the Professional Development Center, enter the Greenbrier Middle School and Junior High campus from Green Valley Drive. Park in the first lot to your right after turning and look for the sign marking the center.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
