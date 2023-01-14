Greenbrier Public Schools is getting set to host a career fair on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the district’s Professional Development Center at two different times, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the district announced on social media.

All the district’s departments will be at the fair and available for those interested in current or future positions to meet, learn about job openings and submit applications and resumes. Additionally, attendees will be able to learn about the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, as well as other benefits available for public school employees.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

