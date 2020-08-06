Faulkner County native Dr. Carly Roark recently began seeing patients at Baptist Health Pediatric Clinic-Conway.
Dr. Roark finds joy in working with kids. Dr. Roark and her family moved around a lot growing up, but she claims Conway as her true hometown.
“I believe pediatrics is so unique in that we are helping serve and entire family unit when being their child’s doctor,” Dr. Roark said, noting a particular interest in newborn care. “Being a part of such a memorable time in a family’s life is a great privilege for me.”
Dr. Roark received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine. She later completed post-graduate training as a pediatric resident physician at UAMS and Arkansas Children’s.
To learn more about Dr. Roark and the services she provides at Baptist Health Pediatric Clinic-Conway, visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST. The clinic, at 625 United Drive, Suite 360 on the Baptist Health-Conway campus, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
