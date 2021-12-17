Carise Echols, Assistant Principal at Carolyn Lewis Elementary School, was named the 2022 “Assistant Principal of the Year” by the Arkansas Association of Elementary School Principals (AAESP) on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Echols has served as the Assistant Principal at Carolyn Lewis Elementary School for three years now but has been apart of the Carolyn Lewis community for the past eight, serving five years as a teacher.
“I am thrilled to recognize Mrs. Echols,” Mark Lewis, current AAESP President, said. “This award is given each year to an Arkansas elementary school Assistant Principal who has succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students, and has been acknowledged by peers for exemplary contribution to the profession. She is very deserving.”
Stacy Defoor, the Principal at Carolyn Lewis, says that the schools has made impressive progress under Echols’s leadership due to her work ethic and determination.
“Mrs. Echols has strong interpersonal relationships with our staff that have allowed her to transition from a teacher to administrator here in our building,” he said. “This type of transition is not always easy, but her ability to support our people, along with our goals and initiatives, is impeccable.”
Under Echols and as well as Defoor’s leadership, Carolyn Lewis Elementary School was named a “National Blue Ribbon School” this school year, sending them both to Washington D.C. to receive the prestigious award.
“We are very proud of Mrs. Echols, and sincerely appreciate the hard work, love and dedication she exhibits daily to her students and staff members at Carolyn Lewis Elementary,” Jeff Collum, Superintendent of Conway Public Schools, said.
Fellow Carolyn Lewis teacher Katie Kirkland says that Echols’s heart is always in the right place for her students.
“No matter the problem, big or small, finding a solution to suit the student’s needs is always her main objective,” she said. “And as for the teachers, we have never felt more supported. For the last three years, the toughest years in education, she has proven she was made for this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.