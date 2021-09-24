The U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, recognized 325 schools across the country as the National Blue Ribbon Schools of 2021, including Conway’s Carolyn Lewis Elementary School.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has been established since 1982 and is based on a school’s overall academic performance and/or progress in closing gaps in achievement among student subgroups.
“This is certainly a tremendous honor and award for Carolyn Lewis Elementary to receive,” Superintendent Jeff Collum said. “This award is very prestigious and in the most normal of circumstances would be an amazing feat. Achieving this award during the past year while faced with an unprecedented pandemic is even more amazing. I am extremely proud of the students, staff, and parents of this school and this community. Job well done!”
Carolyn Lewis is the fourth Conway Elementary school to receive this honor with Jim Stone Elementary School receiving it in 2011; Ellen Smith Elementary School in 2013; and Woodrow Cummins Elementary School in 2018.
“This honor recognizes the great work that is possible when a team of teachers and staff go above and beyond for our students and their families,” Principal Stacy Defoor said. “ They are to be commended for this considerable achievement. All of our teachers continue to do outstanding work in the classroom to maximize the success of our students.”
National Blue Ribbon Schools can be from all 50 states including D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and up to 420 can be named each year with this year having 325.
“This years cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Secretary Cardona said. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, sociaal, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
Three other schools in Arkansas were also named National Blue Ribbon finalist including Hugh Goodwin Elementary School in El Dorado, Hot Springs Park Magnet School and Portland Elementary School.
