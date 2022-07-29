Conway Public Schools’ Carolyn Lewis Elementary has been awarded a free bike-riding program for its kindergarten physical education classes, per a news release issued to the Log Cabin by the program provider, All Kids Bike, on Tuesday.

The program, a learn-to-ride curriculum that includes bikes and helmets, will benefit 480 kindergarteners over the next five years. Carolyn Lewis Principal Stacy Defoor applied for the program and said the school is excited to start it in August.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.