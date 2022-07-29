Conway Public Schools’ Carolyn Lewis Elementary has been awarded a free bike-riding program for its kindergarten physical education classes, per a news release issued to the Log Cabin by the program provider, All Kids Bike, on Tuesday.
The program, a learn-to-ride curriculum that includes bikes and helmets, will benefit 480 kindergarteners over the next five years. Carolyn Lewis Principal Stacy Defoor applied for the program and said the school is excited to start it in August.
“The [school] has recognized the need for finding new ways to help kids be active, have fun and learn a life sport,” Defoor said.
Created by the South Dakota-based Strider Education Foundation, All Kids Bike has been awarded to 640 schools in all 50 states and has the ultimate goal of teaching as many kindergartens to ride a bike as possible.
Defoor said students at Carolyn Lewis will get a chance to ride bikes, despite living in an area where using active transportation is difficult.
“Our school is in an area where there are no opportunities for students and families to walk or commute via active transportation means,” Defoor said. “We do, however, have available open areas to teach our students how to ride a bike.”
He added that the value of cycling as a life sport also attracted him to the program.
“Many children in our community are being raised without learning how to ride,” Defoor said. “Teaching the sport of cycling at a young age in kindergarten can be crucial to [a student’s] quality of life and may impact their [future] children.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
