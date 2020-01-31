Carolyn Lewis Elementary has figured out a fun way to encourage students to read via its new Inchy the Bookworm book vending machine.
Principal Stacy DeFoor said he got the idea off of Facebook a while back from another school in Arkansas. He said that was the first type of vending machine he had seen like that and after doing some research, decided to contact the company and carry out the plan.
After the school and the PTO (parent teacher organization) worked to fundraise for the new addition, which cost $4,000, the vending machine finally arrived at the end of November 2019.
DeFoor said administration chose the first student to get the first book and videoed it so kids would understand what it was and how to get rewarded — also not to use normal money like quarters because it only takes the gold coins it comes with, though he said he’s found plenty inside the machine.
“We talked about the golden token, some various ways you could receive [one] … we’re looking for kids making good choices, being positive role models,” he said. “It’s really just to reinforce behavior but also that love for reading as well.”
Just the other day, the principal said he saw two students walking down the hall holding hands and one had their arm around the other who clearly wasn’t having such a great time.
“Just looking at, from a citizenship standpoint, just doing the right thing … we want to motivate kids to read and keep their noses in books but also, it’s a blessing too because the kids are motivated to make good choices,” DeFoor said. “We’re catching kids at various times doing various things. There’s not this one thing they have to do to get a token. It’s been really cool.”
Another example, he said, involved two female students on the playground. Their teacher caught them picking up trash and throwing it away, cleaning the area without being told.
“That’s where the teachers are getting involved,” DeFoor said. “We’ve kind of started small, and then we’re going to expand it and play around with it. We just know, also, the importance or reading and having a love for books and we really want to make sure that we’re instilling a love for books with kids and also promoting behavior at the same time.”
It’s a win-win because the elementary has also been able to use the vending machine as a classroom incentive, rewarding tokens there too.
“All the other kids are seeing that so the goal is that kids are seeing, ‘oh this type of behavior is model behavior so hopefully I can do this type of thing and get rewarded as well,’” DeFoor said. “Intrinsically, the kids are rewarding themselves by making positive choices.”
One of his favorite moments was recently.
“Just the day before yesterday, there was a kid walking down the hallway and I was like, ‘hey, you are making some great choices, you are walking in the blue square, I want you to have a book,’ and he was like, ‘yes,’ and he made a double fist.’”
Seeing his students get so excited about being rewarded and getting to cash in tokens for books has been fun but it also has taught them that they don’t always know when someone is watching them and who is paying attention, so it’s important to do good at all times.
“I think part of our job as educators is to be positive role models as well but also making sure that we’re rewarding the students for being those role models,” DeFoor said.
The principal said at the elementary level, he feels like they are the foundation of “all things education.”
“If we can instill kids at a very young age to love books and to love reading, hopefully that’s a lifelong skill that carries with them into middle school, junior, high school, college and throughout their entire career … that they just have a love for reading that will last them a lifetime and they’ll reinvest their love into the younger generation as well,” DeFoor said.
