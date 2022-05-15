Carolyn Lewis Elementary was named one of 10 schools in the nation as a 2021-2022 School of Excellence for its use of Imagine Math Fact by Imagine Learning.
Imagine Learning is the largest provider of Digital curriculum solutions in the United States and serves 10 million students in more than half of the school districts nationwide. Each year, the organization honors schools from across the country for their use of their Imagine Learning Solutions.
Of the 280 schools that were named an Imagine Nation school for the 2021-2022 school year, Carolyn Lewis was one of only two schools in Arkansas to receive this recognition with the other being Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale with the Imagine Pathblazer prize.
“It is an honor that Carolyn Lewis Elementary has been recognized as a School of Excellence,” Stacy Defoor, Carolyn Lewis Elementary principal, said. “This recognition demonstrates the hard work of our teachers to ensure that teaching and learning for our students are done with fidelity.”
More than 21,000 schools across the nation were eligible for an Imagine Nation School of Excellence Award, which are a part of the Imagine Learning motivational program which aims to ignite engagement and strengthening confidence for all students.
The award is presented to schools that are able to demonstrate outstanding commitment to effectively implement an Imagine Learning program throughout the year.
“The most rewarding part of our work is collaborating with educators to create solutions that better empower them and improve student outcomes,” Sari Factor, vice chair and chief strategy officer for Imagine Learning, said. “Schools across the country have worked hard to achieve greater learning among their students this year and we’re honored to provide innovative solutions that have helped them accomplish their goals.”
The other nine schools that received the School of Excellence award this year for Imagine Math Facts include:
C. Wright Elementary of Wilkes County Schools in North Carolina.
Academy C School of Guymon Public School in Oklahoma.
Evergreen Elementary of Three Rivers School District in Oregon.
Nescopeck Elementary of Berwick Area School District in Pennsylvania.
Hollywood Elementary of Saluda County School District in South Carolina.
Saluda Primary of Saluda County School District in South Carolina.
Hutchins Elementary of El Campo ISD in Texas.
Highland School of Highland ISD in Texas.
Sunnyside Elementary of Marysville School District 25 in Washington.
