The Hot Springs Carriage Company resumed carriage rides through downtown Conway on Sunday after a crash halted operations Saturday night.
Dwight Pulley, who oversees the Conway carriage rides for the Hot Springs-based company, said that Saturday started as usual.
“We started running before the parade and everything was going good,” he said, noting they stopped the rides during the parade and waited about 20 minutes after it “for traffic to disappear.”
Shortly after 8 p.m. passengers had just loaded onto the carriages when Pulley said a horse was spooked as the driver of a “souped up pickup truck blew its airhorn, revved its motor and flashed its lights.”
He said Prince, an 8-year-old Haflinger horse, panicked and the carriage driver was unable to stop him.
“The carriage hit one of the concrete barriers [near the Christmas tree] and the driver was thrown five feet in the air,” Pulley said. “She landed on her right shoulder. The riders were shaken up but able to walk off on their own.”
Prince then ran behind the Ferris wheel area and “hit three cars in the Walgreens parking lot, went across Harkrider [Street] and down Oak [Street] where he rear ended a car,” Pulley said.
“When we finally found him, he had jumped through the window of [Snag a Salad] in the shopping center behind CVS,” he said.
The horse was rushed to Out West Veterinary Center and Urgent Care in Conway, where he received stitches for cuts sustained after jumping through the glass.
“I want to commend the vet who took care of my horse. She did a wonderful job,” Pulley said. “He’s banged up and has stitches, but he’s alright.”
Although Prince will not do any more carriage rides for the rest of the year, he will be in Conway until Wednesday.
“He will be in the stall and people can come see him, pet him,” Pulley said. “This horse was Conway’s favorite horse this year before this happened. Kids fed him hay and took photos with him.
“For such a beautiful creature to be terrified in such a manner, it’s heartbreaking.”
The carriage driver was taken to a local emergency room, where Pulley said he saw the passengers get checked out as well. The condition of the riders was not immediately available Monday. The driver has a bruised shoulder but no broken bones. She was treated and sent home.
Carriage rides were halted Saturday but resumed Sunday night.
“We’re glad nobody was seriously hurt and we want everyone to know we’re on top of it,” Pulley said, noting the company’s insurance company has already been notified. “That was a freak accident, so please come on out. Every one of the horses that we have are safe.”
Pulley is working with officials to view surveillance cameras near Rogers Plaza to see if the license plate of the truck is visible.
Rides will continue through New Year’s night – Pulley noted this a change because it falls on a Saturday; normally New Year’s Eve is the last night of rides.
There will be two carriages running on Christmas night and at least three, including the big limousine carriage, on Christmas Eve night.
“Drivers work for tips. Everything we make on the rides themselves goes to help all 16 horses we have for hay and feed through the winter,” Pulley said. “Once New Year’s Day hits, we only offer rides in Hot Springs on the weekends until the spring.”
Pulley said he also wanted to thank Chad Wilson for allowing the company to use his property for the horses while they are in Conway.
“We appreciate him so much,” he said.
