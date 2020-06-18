Bret Carroll, Conway Corp CEO, has been elected to serve a three-year term on the American Public Power Association (APPA) board of directors. The election took place June 9, 2020, during APPA’s Public Power Connect: Virtual Summit & Business Meeting.
“I am honored to serve on the APPA board and to contribute to the conversation about the future of public power and the entire industry,” Carroll said. “I look forward to working alongside the APPA leadership team to ensure the future is strong for local public power providers and their communities.”
The APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 communities nationwide. There are 15 public power communities in Arkansas. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations.
Carroll was named Conway Corp’s Chief Executive Officer in 2017. He originally began working at Conway Corp in 1998 as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Carroll holds a BBA in Accounting and an MBA in Finance from the University of Central Arkansas. He is recognized by the American Public Power Association as a Certified Public Power Manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.