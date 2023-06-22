Area residents will have the chance to contribute to efforts to provide Ukrainian soldiers with the transportation they need in their ongoing war with Russia in an event on June 27 at Conway’s Max Event Venue, a news release issued by the Pinnacle Legacy Law Firm to the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday read.

The event, Cars for Ukraine, will start at 6 p.m. Hosted by lawyer Stan Miller of the Little Rock-based Pinnacle Legacy Law Firm, the event will allow attendees, both in-person and virtual, to learn more about the challenges some Ukrainian soldiers face without having vehicles and raise money “to buy used mid-sized trucks” for the soldiers, the news release read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

