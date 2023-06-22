Area residents will have the chance to contribute to efforts to provide Ukrainian soldiers with the transportation they need in their ongoing war with Russia in an event on June 27 at Conway’s Max Event Venue, a news release issued by the Pinnacle Legacy Law Firm to the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday read.
The event, Cars for Ukraine, will start at 6 p.m. Hosted by lawyer Stan Miller of the Little Rock-based Pinnacle Legacy Law Firm, the event will allow attendees, both in-person and virtual, to learn more about the challenges some Ukrainian soldiers face without having vehicles and raise money “to buy used mid-sized trucks” for the soldiers, the news release read.
“Because much of the electrical power in Ukraine has been knocked out by Russian missiles, Cars for Ukraine also purchases and delivers generators, medical supplies and other supplies needed in the field,” the news release read. “This is an all-volunteer effort, so every dollar contributed goes directly to the purchase of a used truck, tires and other needed supplies.”
This project is personal for Miller. Partnering with European entrepreneurs, he previously drove in a convoy that lasted nearly a day-and-a-half to deliver 11 cars to soldiers in Ukraine in February. Miller traveled to Ukraine another time, when the war first started in March of 2022. Visiting Kyiv, he traveled to Bucha, a place “where hundreds of bodies of women and children killed by Russian soldiers were discovered buried in a ditch on the grounds of a church,” the news release read.
“The experience, which Miller has described as ‘deeply meaningful’ and ‘life changing,’ has sparked the attorney’s passion for this important cause,” the news release read.
Both organizers from Estonia and Ukrainian soldiers will talk to event attendees about the cause. Additionally, Ukrainian families now living in Arkansas who escaped the war will be on-site to meet with event attendees.
Max Event Venue founder Pete Tanguay said the event aligns with the values of his other business, Rock Pond Pros, per the news release.
“We are excited to host such an important local and global event,” Tanguay said. “The project aligns with the core mission of Rock Pond Pros to ‘develop projects and execute projects that impact people locally … globally.’ I met Stan Miller last year and am impressed with the passion he brings to everything he does. His Cars for Ukraine vision is giving people like me an opportunity to make a difference on the front lines in Ukraine.”
Event attendance is free. Participants will be able to donate at any level they want. To reserve tickets, visit www.carconvoy.org.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.