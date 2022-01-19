CARTI is now treating patients with the CyberKnife System, a robotic machine that delivers the most precise and accurate radiation therapy treatments.
CyberKnife is the only robotic radiosurgery system that offers a highly precise, non-surgical treatment for tumors and lesions anywhere in the body. The system will enable CARTI to provide cancer patients of Arkansas and beyond a new option to help gain control over their cancer. The CyberKnife System will be available at the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, but all patients are eligible for treatment on the machine.
“We are thrilled to be the only provider in Arkansas to offer patients superior radiation oncology care with the CyberKnife System,” Adam Head, president and CEO of the statewide cancer care provider, said. “In our mission to provide the most leading-edge treatment options, we’ve expanded our radiation oncology department to include the CyberKnife S7 System, the only robotic radiosurgery system. With this technology, we can confidently deliver precise, highly effective radiation treatments without sacrificing delivery speed or patient comfort. This marks a new phase of radiation oncology care in Arkansas, and we’re excited to be at the forefront.”
The benefits of CyberKnife include:
Minimized side effects: Significantly reduce the risk of the side effects that often disrupt patients’ lives during and after treatment.
Fewer treatments: Treatment is typically completed in 1 to 5 sessions, which gives patients a less disruptive option with a faster return to everyday life.
Proven outcomes: Excellent long-term cancer control through a non-surgical, non-invasive outpatient procedure.
The CyberKnife treatment process does not require incisions, general anesthesia, hospitalization or a lengthy recovery period. The system delivers stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatment through a process that requires an extremely high degree of precision and accuracy.
Unlike any other radiation treatment, the CyberKnife System uses sophisticated imaging technology driven by artificial intelligence to track and automatically adapt for tumor or patient movement during treatment, delivering the radiation dose directly to the target with sub-millimeter accuracy. Using in-suite imaging technology, the machine tracks the tumor throughout the treatment session, adjusting the radiation delivery for where the tumor is currently, not where it used to be.
This unique dynamic tracking and adaptation capability enables physicians to deliver high doses of radiation with exceptional accuracy while minimizing toxicity to healthy tissue.
“Today, there are more options than ever to treat tumors located in almost any area of the body,” Dr. Matthew Hardee, CARTI radiation oncologist and medical director of radiation oncology. “The CyberKnife System represents a significant leap forward as we can now efficiently and effectively treat a wider range of tumor types, including some that previously would have been untreatable with radiation.”
For more information, visit CARTI.com/CyberKnife.
