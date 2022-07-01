Democratic nominee for State Senate District 18 Nick Cartwright announces his RURAL agenda, a platform of issues he will prioritize if elected to the Arkansas State Senate.
“For far too long, rural communities in Arkansas have been ignored by both major political parties. Some in my own party have given up on areas seen as more conservative while Republicans have only given lip service to rural areas - refusing to actually solve the issues we face. That is why our campaign is focused on sharing our RURAL Agenda for District 18:
Reviving Main Street
Small, locally owned businesses should be favored over corporations & large businesses when it comes to taxes they pay & capital they have access to. I propose to increase grant & loan programs to small businesses in rural areas & make corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
Universal broadband
Ensuring every Arkansan has access to affordable, high-speed internet which is a necessity to succeed and do life in today’s world. I propose increased state funding for broadband projects using our billion dollar surplus and piloting investments in municipal broadband.
Reinvesting in public schools
We should excellently fund our public schools from Pre-K to graduation, raise teacher and staff salaries, and end the focus on standardized testing to prepare students for jobs and college.
Affordable housing
Rural areas are in decline because of the lack of housing & affordable options. We should be investing in family-centered and community-controlled housing, making homes energy efficient, and increasing buying options for young and potential home-buyers.
Local food systems
Agriculture is what makes Arkansas such a great state. But corporate farming and large profits have taken over while family farms and access to fresh, local foods have dwindled. We should invest in farmers markets, local product purchasing, and funding for small-scale, family farms.”
Senate District 18 covers all of White County and parts of Cleburne and Faulkner counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.