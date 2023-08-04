Central Arkansas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is in need of more volunteers to stand up for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Enrollment is now open for the new CASA volunteer training course starting the first week of September.

Chelsea Henry is already enrolled in this upcoming virtual training class and said she is looking forward to using her nursing background as a CASA volunteer.

