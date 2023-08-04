Central Arkansas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is in need of more volunteers to stand up for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Enrollment is now open for the new CASA volunteer training course starting the first week of September.
Chelsea Henry is already enrolled in this upcoming virtual training class and said she is looking forward to using her nursing background as a CASA volunteer.
“As a nurse, each day I’m telling my patients what their journey is going to look like- why we’re ordering this test, what this medication is for, etc. I just want to do that for kids in foster care. To give them their power back and help them understand what’s happening, so that it’s not just something happening to them. Unknowns are scary. I hope to take some of that scary away,” she said.
CASA volunteers envision a world where every child thrives in a safe, stable, loving home. CASA volunteers are oftentimes the only connection that a foster child is able to maintain throughout their time in foster care. Volunteer advocates commit to serving and speaking up for the children in foster care until they are in a safe and permanent home. This means that even if a child is removed from their school, their friends, or their family, they still stay connected to at least one person – their CASA.
In an effort to provide individualized advocacy for each child, CASA volunteers are only appointed to one case at a time. Which means at any given time, there are numerous children in foster care in Faulkner, Conway, Van Buren and Searcy counties without an advocate. CASA’s goal is to provide a volunteer advocate to stand up for each and every child in foster care.
“Everyone deserves to have an extra person in their life looking out for them,” Tracie Cadiente, CASA program director, said. “We believe we could reach our goal of providing those advocates for every kid in foster care in our area if we had 30 more committed volunteers.”
After initial training and being sworn in by the court, volunteers work closely with CASA staff for continued guidance and support throughout the case.
When asked what she was looking forward to most about becoming a CASA volunteer, Henry said: “I’m already used to advocating for people. Patients frequently feel safe enough to pour their hearts out to their nurses. As a CASA, I’m hoping to be that for a child in foster care.”
New advocate training begins the first week of September. Anyone interested in serving children in Faulkner, Conway, Van Buren and Searcy counties should contact Crystal Dendy, CASA advocate engagement specialist, at cdendy@hope andjustice.org no later than Aug. 17 to be included in this training class.
Applicants for the CASA program must be 21 years of age, have good oral and written communication skills, be objective, be able to interact with people of various educational and ethnic backgrounds, and be able to pass national criminal background checks and child maltreatment background checks. Most importantly, applicants must have a heart for helping children.
For more information about CASA and other CAA programs and services, visit their website at www.hopeand justice.org or follow the Children’s Advocacy Alliance Facebook page.
