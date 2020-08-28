Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 838 new positive cases and 17 more deaths during the COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
As of Friday, 407 people were in hospitals across the state with the virus and 756 Arkansans have died as a result of it.
The additional 838 cases brought the state’s cumulative total to 59,583.
Hutchinson said 32,000 Arkansans were without power Friday afternoon after storms swept through the state Thursday. There were no reports of injuries or deaths in Arkansas in relation to Hurricane Laura. The governor said power companies were working to restore power throughout the state.
With schools back in session and many workplaces opening back up in addition to college and university students being back on campus for the first time since early March, Hutchinson is sending a cautionary message to the students.
“We have to be responsible on the weekend, if we start to not socially distance or wear masks, it will impact the schools and work environments,” Hutchinson said.
Jeff Prail and Hutchinson have been working hard to make sure the deaf community is helped during this pandemic. The department of corrections are working to produce masks with clear plastic around the mouth area to allow students at the Arkansas School for the Deaf to be able to read lips.
Hutchinson said the customized masks for available for the public to order.
