Conway Corp Plant Operator Apprentice Aidan Casey recently earned his Class IV Water Treatment certification from the Arkansas Department of Health, the top level of achievement for licensed water plant operators in the state.

The requirements for Class IV Water Treatment certification include 96 hours of classroom training and passing the examination.

