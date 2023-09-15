Conway Corp Plant Operator Apprentice Aidan Casey recently earned his Class IV Water Treatment certification from the Arkansas Department of Health, the top level of achievement for licensed water plant operators in the state.
The requirements for Class IV Water Treatment certification include 96 hours of classroom training and passing the examination.
“Aidan has quickly shown himself a qualified and dependable operator,” Conway Corp Water Plant Superintendent Daniel Lawrence said. “Having passed a difficult test, he is on course to becoming an even greater asset to our water treatment team.”
Casey began his career with Conway Corp in October 2020. He was hired as a utility worker apprentice and transferred to the plant operator apprentice role in December 2022.
