Mayor Bart Castleberry, who was the Conway Fire Department chief on Sept. 11, 2001 and went to New York to help about a month after the attacks, discussed those experiences with the Log Cabin Democrat as the 20th anniversary neared.
“I was on my way to work at the fire station, going to my office and my wife Melissa called. She said there’s been a plane crash into the World Trade Center,” he said, recalling how he found out what happened. “I said ‘well if there’s any fire department in the world that can handle a rescue like that, it’s the FDNY.’ They’re the biggest department in the nation and have trained for those things.
“I told her, ‘there will probably be some firefighters who die today.’ That’s what they have to do.”
Castleberry said he then stopped by City Hall and was in the mayor’s office picking up his department mail where Executive Assistant Felicia Rodgers and City Clerk Michael Garrett were watching news coverage. He said he saw the second plane hit on the news,
“That’s when we knew, it wasn’t an accident,” he said. “There were so many unknowns at the time. Would it just be major cities? Could it be [others]?”
He said that a few weeks prior to that, he had a meeting with then-Mayor Tab Townsell about a bomb squad for the Conway Fire Department.
“He said ‘Oh, we don’t need a bomb squad in Conway, Arkansas,’” Castleberry recalled. “I ran into him somewhere [Sept. 11] and he said ‘How long is it going to take you to get that bomb squad started?’”
Castleberry, along with now-Airport Director Jack Bell, were part of the Arkansas Crisis Response Team in 2001. Castleberry was the first fire chief on the team.
“We had already been out on several call routes around the state from tornadoes and things like that. The National Organization of Victim Assistance (NOVA) called us and said ‘y’all are organized and ready to go’ so we went to [New York] to help,” Castleberry said.
When asked how his family — wife Melissa and three teenage sons — reacted to him going to Ground Zero, he said it wasn’t a problem.
“My wife was OK with it. She’s a woman of faith. She said this is the right thing to do,” he said. “I think my boys were proud.”
About a month after the attack, Castleberry and other members of the Arkansas team flew into New York. Even though nearly a month had passed, he said you could still see evidence of the horrible attack from the sky.
““I remember flying into New York and it was still smoldering. That’s the first time I had ever been to New York and that’s a lot of concrete for an ole boy from Arkansas,” Castleberry said.
The first day, the Arkansas group met with the team they were relieving and were briefed on what to expect. They would assisting family members of the victims with everything from financial aid to collecting items with DNA to identify remains to escorting loved ones in a site visit to Ground Zero.
“We immediately went to work,” Castleberry said. “We worked at the Family Assistance Center across the Hudson [River] from Ground Zero. We were in the New Jersey site.
“There was a place for DNA samples. You could bring a hairbrush, a toothbrush, something like that. In our group, they identified a woman’s husband by a piece of his jaw. That was always a hard place for folks but they all brought something.”
The final stop was the death certificate.
“Until that point, they were all still missing. The final destination was always the toughest,” he said. “When we first arrived, it was still considered a rescue mission although while we there I think they decided it was going to be a recovery mission.
“There was one guy I worked with, just tough as a pine knot. He was retired military.
His wife was missing. We’d gone through the whole process. He went through it just like a soldier, by the book. We got to the very last thing, the death certificate part, and anything he had of hers — legal [documents] — he was to turn over. He pulled out her driver’s license and handed it to me. And he pulled it back and broke down.
He said, ‘She’s really gone, isn’t she?’ But he went ahead and finished up. Those are the things you dealt with.”
He remember escorting families to Ground Zero.
“What was so cool there — you’ve got all this tremendous equipment, you’ve got soldiers that line the walkway and line the area, the perimeter — as soon as we walked in with the families, everything shut down and they all came to attention. Took their helmets off, the soldiers stood at attention and paid their respects.”
Castleberry remembered one family in particular.
“A mom and two sons were in the family he escorted there. Her third son was missing. Her two other sons pointed and said ‘Mom, that’s about where his office was right there’ and from the time they pointed that out t her, she never took her eyes off that spot. Even as we were leaving, she wouldn’t take her eyes off it.”
Another thing that stuck with Castleberry was The Wall.
“They set up these huge rows and rows and rows in this covered facility of and it was just 4X8 sheets of 1/2-inch sheetrock and families would come write a note to their loved ones. I remember these,” he said, looking over a printout he had of messages from The Wall. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years.”
Castleberry’s group helped for a week before they were relieved by another team.
“It was a tough week,” he said. “You heard a lot of heart-wrenching stories, you saw people whose lives were just changed in an instant, but we did some good things.
“I just saw it as part of my duty as an American and part of my duty as a firefighter,” he said, noting that the American spirit shined through the tragedy. “After 9/11, we were not Republican or Democrat; we were not black or white; we were Americans, and we were coming after you. Our churches were full, people were back on their knees. Yes, it was a terrible event but for a short time, we were just proud to be Americans, and I still am.”
