Hugh Castles announced he is seeking election as Justice of the Peace for District 12.
Castles is a conservative Republican, a former Conway business owner and a member of Central Baptist Church in Conway.
He retired from a 42-year career in property risk management/fire protection, of which 34 years was with Entergy Services.
“It’s time for a positive change,” Castles said. “Faulkner County is growing, and we must resist pressure to increase taxes, and look for ways to operate the county more efficiently.”
He said he is a veteran and a strong patriot.
“I will always support public safety, such as the sheriff’s department and addressing vicious, unwanted and abandoned animals in Faulkner County.”
