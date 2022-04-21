Four children and two adults were brought into the Catholic Church during St. Joseph’s Easter Vigil Mass on April 16. One of those children was St. Joseph Elementary School second grader Aryana Castro.
She received the Church’s three sacraments of initiation which include Baptism, Holy Communion, and Confirmation.
They’re normally granted over a period of years from infancy through about the ninth grade, but Aryana received them all at once. Canon Law says any child over age 7 who hasn’t been baptized may come into the Church at an Easter Vigil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.