The Conway Junior High School community has been working diligently this holiday season to make sure every one of its families is provided for this holiday season through its annual Cat Nation Christmas program.
Meagan Williams, Emma McGrath and Tina Lampe, the Cat Nation Christmas Team, has been preparing its list since October.
“We try to have the lists of all the needs/wants ready before Thanksgiving break so students and families can take advantage of Black Friday sales,” Williams said.
This is the third year for the holiday initiative.
“Conway Junior High students and their families come together to provide Christmas gifts for these families,” Williams said. “Before Cat Nation Christmas, we had other ways of helping our less fortunate students, but it was never an organized event until we initiated the program.
“We are able to combine all aspects of the Christmas season in one program. Families have access to not only receiving gifts for their kids, but also food boxes and resources from other agencies for holiday help.”
This year they served 39 junior high students.
“Cat Congress also adopted a whole family this year to provide for the children that are not attending the junior high,” Williams said. “We check to see if each junior high student who is signed up for our program has siblings. If they do, we make sure they are covered by the boot drive with the elementary and middle schools or refer them to the [Conway] High School Angel Paws program.”
She said the kids and families of the school community are “great” about adopting the gifts to provide, but CJHS also did a money drive competition and raised more than $4,000 to go toward buying presents for ones who weren’t adopted and extra gifts like stocking stuffers and hygiene kits.
“We feel, as a school, that we are more than just a place of education but a place where kids and families can feel welcomed, loved, accepted,” Williams said. “Part of that is making sure our kids are taken care of and families get help when they need it.”
She said Conway is amazing about making sure all families in the community have a chance for help with Christmas for their children.
“We feel blessed to be one place that gets to help,” Williams said. “We hope to grow our program next year and take on more families if possible. This program allows us to connect with families at school that goes beyond just a place of education and also helps affect our school and community culture positively.
“Hearing from the families how blessed they are that they are receiving such an outpouring of support from their school community. It makes our hearts happy to provide Christmas to students who otherwise would not receive one.”
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
