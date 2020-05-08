Gov. Asa Hutchinson reinforced expectations for the state moving into Phase II of its reopening in the Thursday COVID-19 briefing. The governor also presented details on casinos reopening.
Arkansas had 3,665 COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday, up 97 from Wednesday. Of those 97, 30 are from correctional facilities in the state.
As of the briefing, 70 people were in the hospital for the virus, up one from Wednesday, with 14 on ventilators, that number unchanged from Wednesday. Eighty-eight people have died from COVID-19 in Arkansas, including one in a nursing home.
The governor announced that 2,867 in the state have recovered from the disease, up 758 from Wednesday.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said the significant jump was caused by two factors – the Department of Health reclassifying those who had recovered coupled with the spike in infections from Cummins Prison, which was recorded two weeks ago, that resulted in a spike in the in-state infections number. The Cummins inmates who had tested positive have since not shown symptoms in the past 14 days and are now classified as recovered.
On the recalculation, Smith said: “We’ve gone in and looked carefully at those cases, classified those as recovered who are recovered. There’s quite a change from Wednesday because we did some cleaning up of our books, so to speak.”
Forty-seven nursing homes have either a resident or staff member who is infected, with 266 residents and 155 staff infected as of Thursday afternoon.
Five additional inmates at Cummins Prison have been found infected, bringing the number of total infections at that facility to 881. No other infections in prisons were recorded at the Thursday briefing.
Wednesday, 2,174 COVID-19 test were preformed in the state. Hutchinson said this number reflected the new goal of 60,000 tests expected for May, which represents two percent of Arkansas’ population.
Of those tests, 3.7 percent showed positive for infection, Smith said.
Casinos will be provided guidance by the Department of Health for a May 18 reopening, Hutchinson said. The reopening will allow limited operations with the facilities running at one-third capacity, he said. The specifics will be released later Thursday or Friday morning, the governor said.
“We will be monitoring [casino reopening] very closely,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson acknowledge a slight up-tick in cases in Arkansas over the past two days, but that it was not enough to interrupt the movement toward Arkansas’ Phase II of reopening.
Hutchinson reminded people he previously predicted that short-term numbers would go up.
“You’re going to have a jagged pattern while you have a decline,” he said.
Other statistics the governor presented showed an overall decline in the seven-day rolling average for infections and hospitalizations. He continued to urge caution and participation in public health goals in the days and weeks to come.
Moving to Phase II, the governor said, meant no resurgence in the next 14 days. In order to do this he said, speaking to Arkansans: “We’ve got to do this carefully; we’ve got to do this together.”
Smith said that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert R. Redfield was complimentary about Arkansas not needing to shut down as well as its ability to show a decrease in case numbers when they spoke on Wednesday.
“To hear some people talk, it seems like you have to choose between saving lives and saving the economy. I want to say that is a false choice. Here in Arkansas we are doing both,” Smith said. “Who wants to come to a state where you have an out-of-control epidemic? Who wants to start a business where you have an out-of-control epidemic? Who wants to get out of their house and go out to eat if you’ve got an out of control epidemic?
“You can’t save anyone form COVID or anything else if you don’t have a healthy economy. Here in Arkansas we’re really doing both and we have to do both.”
Smith clarified statements made about hot spots in the state at the Wednesday briefing, which had cited Texarkana as a hot spot, as well as other areas in the state.
This does not mean those areas are anywhere near comparison to national hot spots, such as New York, Smith said. His use of “hot spot” Wednesday meant those were areas where the community was seeing a percent of increase in cases above average.
It meant those are areas where “We need to pay attention; we need to be sure we’re doing enough testing,” Smith said.
