The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) home-based primary care team celebrated the service of Linda Moix, medical foster home caregiver from Conway, with a party and parade at her home in Conway.
Moix has served veterans for more than 20 years, opening her home to 32 veterans, and is the VA’s longest-serving medical foster home caregiver.
She said she started as a VA caregiver because she wanted to give veterans a better quality of life than being in a nursing home.
Medical foster homes are private homes in which a trained caregivers provide safe, long-term care in a homelike setting as an alternative to a nursing home. CAVHS is looking for more medical foster home caregivers in the Conway and other central Arkansas locations.
Those interested in being a part of the program can call Shonda Wintroath, medical foster home coordinator, at 501-412-9268.
