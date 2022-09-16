Linda Moix

The CAVHS Home Based Primary Care team celebrates the service of Linda Moix, medical foster home caregiver, with a party and parade at her home in Conway. Moix has served veterans for more than 20 years and is the VA’s longest-serving medical foster home caregiver.

 Submitted photo

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) home-based primary care team celebrated the service of Linda Moix, medical foster home caregiver from Conway, with a party and parade at her home in Conway.

Moix has served veterans for more than 20 years, opening her home to 32 veterans, and is the VA’s longest-serving medical foster home caregiver.

