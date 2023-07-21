Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) volunteer John Mancuso of Conway was recently awarded both the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the CAVHS Male Volunteer of the Year Award for the year 2022.
“I wasn’t volunteering to get an award,” Mancuso, who volunteers once a week, said. “I just wanted to give back. I enjoy being over there with all the veterans and talking with them. You hear a lot of stories.”
The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award honors those in our nation who exhibit outstanding character, work ethic and dedication to their communities, CAVHS said.
“I was volunteering on a Wednesday. They called me over and told me about the awards. I was really surprised,” Mancuso said. “I never even knew there was such a thing as the Presidential Lifetime Achievement award.”
The CAVHS Male Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to the male volunteer of the year in recognition of their exceptional support and contributions to veterans and volunteers.
“We have an excellent VA system. You hear a lot of complaints about VA systems but we have a very good one in Arkansas,” Mancuso said.
CAVHS officials said: “If you see Mr. Mancuso, congratulate him on his outstanding achievements.”
