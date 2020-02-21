Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) announces that Arkansas veterans have access to a new mobile app giving them instant access to VA health care information right from their phone.
The new MyVA Info app enables access to a myriad of VA health care and facility services. The app offers mobile-friendly features to help Veterans:
- Get health care news from CAVHS.
- Find VA health care locations quickly.
- Easily locate VA resources such as how to apply for VA health care, information on the Caregiver Support Program, and how to locate more mobile apps in the VA App Store.
“We are committed to a connected health strategy that puts Veterans at the center of health care,” says Dr. Margie Scott, Medical Center director. “Users of the new ‘MyVA Info’ app will have easier access to health information, guidance and resources when they need it most.”
The app is available for iOS and Android devices.
