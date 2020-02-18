Applications are now open for the 2020-21 year of the Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute (CAYLI).
Program director Shaneil Ealy said the institute — formerly known as the Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute — is celebrating its 25th birthday. Through the University of Central Arkansas Division of Outreach and Community Engagement, the program, open to 11th and 12th-grade students, is designed to:
• Develop leadership potential in high school students by promoting an atmosphere that will enrich students for leadership roles.
• Broaden the community awareness of each participant.
• Increase community involvement.
• Provide mentoring and career exploration opportunities.
The institute includes a community service project and seven monthly sessions, which cover visits and lessons in human services, education, media/technology, health care, work world/the economy, government, the court system, the environment and agriculture.
"It is rewarding to see young students develop their leadership skills over the course of the program," Ealy said. "Students who may not be a strong leader step out of their comfort zone and find their voice. By exposing students to various leadership roles in our community, students are able to identify areas they want to serve and support."
CAYLI also includes a two-day overnight retreat, which Ealy said is her favorite part of the program.
"Students from all over Faulkner County come together to learn about themselves as a leader, learn about one another and are challenged to think critically as a team," she said. "Students leave the retreat with new friends, inspired and ready to engage in the monthly sessions."
Applications are being accepted now. Ealy said students need to display the following:
• Commitment to demonstrate leadership with peers in school and community settings.
• Commitment to attend a weekend retreat in the summer and all training sessions (September – March) during the 2020-2021 school year.
• Ability to pay a $50 enrollment fee. (Some scholarships available)
"After applications are reviewed, students will be selected for in-person interviews," she said. "Final selections are based on the application, interview and commitments above."
Applications are available online at uca.edu/outreach/youthleadership. The application deadline is March 1, 2020.
For more information, contact Ealy at 501-450-5266 or youthleadership@uca.edu.
