The Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute (CAYLI) held their first session of the year on Wednesday, visiting the City of Hope Outreach, Independent Living Services and the Conway Ministry Center. Wednesday’s session focused on human services. CAYLI students also spoke with Aimee Prince, the executive director of Bethlehem House, Inc., learning more about human services and the impact they have on the community. More photos on page A4.

