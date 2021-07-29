Central Baptist College (CBC) has hired two new faculty members and promoted two others ahead of the 2021-22 academic year, the college announced on Tuesday.
The two new hires are in the college’s Fine Arts and Math and Science Departments. Danielle Hodges, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University (ATU), will join CBC as its Director of Instrumental Music and Fine Arts Department Chair. Per the press release, Hodges has 25 years of experience in instrumental music and will finish her doctorate in Education Leadership at ATU this summer.
Rachel Scott, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the University of Central Arkansas, will join CBC as an associate biology professor. Like Hodges, Scott is also working on her doctorate in Philosophy of Physical Therapy.
Internally, CBC announced the promotion of Blake Duffield to the post of Associate Professor of History. Previously, Duffield had been an assistant professor for the five years he’s worked at CBC.
Longtime college employee Jeff Riddle is now an assistant professor in the health and physical education department. Riddle has served in several roles in his 30 years at CBC.
