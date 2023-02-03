This year the Central Baptist College Alumni Association has several events planned during the Feb. 17-18 weekend.

One of its highlighted Homecoming events is honoring several of past alumni. The annual Alumni Luncheon will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Dining Hall of the Mabee Student Services Complex. During the luncheon, the recipients of the Distinguished Alumnus Award, the Young Alumnus Award, Mustang Community Impact Award and the Mustang Ambassador of the Year will be honored.

