This year the Central Baptist College Alumni Association has several events planned during the Feb. 17-18 weekend.
One of its highlighted Homecoming events is honoring several of past alumni. The annual Alumni Luncheon will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Dining Hall of the Mabee Student Services Complex. During the luncheon, the recipients of the Distinguished Alumnus Award, the Young Alumnus Award, Mustang Community Impact Award and the Mustang Ambassador of the Year will be honored.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award is presented to an individual who has served their community for more than 20 years. This individual demonstrates a legacy of service and continues to serve in a multitude of ways that demonstrate interest in CBC. This year’s Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient is Tommy Guthrie.
Guthrie graduated from CBC in 1965 with a BA. Guthrie has more than 50 years’ experience in the ministry. Guthrie has served as a pastor to several churches in Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas. During his time as a pastor, he volunteered at nursing homes, Meals on Wheels and the food pantry. Some of his fondest memories while at CBC were meeting and marrying his wife (Vivian Gregory) and meeting some of his lifelong friends. He and his wife have three children and seven grandchildren and are members of New Life Church in Alexandria.
The Outstanding Young Alumnus is awarded to someone who has been instrumental in the advancement of his/her chosen profession, primarily within the last few years. This recipient demonstrates the love of service within the community and continues to show interest in CBC. This year’s Outstanding Young Alumnus Award recipient is Preston Jones.
Jones graduated from CBC in 2018 with his BS in Worship Arts. After graduation, he received his Master of Worship Arts from California Baptist University. He has served in many roles around CBC including Admissions officer and a PACE instructor. He also serves as the high school Bible and history teacher at Clark County Christian Academy. Jones is a member of New Life Church in Arkadelphia where he serves as Worship Pastor and Youth Pastor.
The Mustang Community Impact Award is given to an individual who goes above and beyond to serve their community. They are Mustangs through and through and carry the values of CBC into the community. This year’s Mustang Community Impact Award recipient is Dr. Garrett Taylor.
Taylor attended CBC from 1999-2001. He then went to UCA and received his bachelor’s in biology in 2003, and his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in 2007. He has been the owner of Garrett Taylor, DDS, PA since 2007. Taylor has served in the Arkansas State Dental Association, Southeast District Dental Society, Jefferson County Dental Society, Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners and Hope of the Delta in Pine Bluff. He has also participated in several dental mission trips to Nicaragua, Guatemala, Brazil and Romania. He has served with Arkansas Mission of Mercy, a free dental clinic hosted by Arkansas State Dental Association for many years. Taylor has been a group leader for Bible Study Fellowship since 2011. His fondest memory of CBC was helping to honor his parents, Charles and Ellon Jane Attebery Taylor, when he helped sponsor the Judy Gabbard Science Center. He and his wife, Caron have one daughter and are members of Watson Chapel Baptist Church in Pine Bluff.
The Mustang Ambassador of the Year is given to an individual who is a member of the Mustang Ambassador Program, a volunteer recruitment program which assists the Enrollment Management Division at Central Baptist College. This year’s Mustang Ambassador of the Year is Tabitha Ward.
Ward graduated from CBC in 2015 with a bachelor’s in business administration. Ward has been an ambassador for many years. In fact, she has been recruiting students since before the program was developed. She currently serves as Public Housing Director for Conway Housing Authority, a role she has had since 2018. She and her son live in Conway and attend New Life Church.
Tickets for this event are $25 for adults, $15 for kids 7-12, and children ages 6 and under are free. Visit cbc.edu/events to purchase tickets and to see a full schedule of events. You may also contact Jessica Faulkner at (501) 205-8800 or jfaulkner@cbc.edu. Proceeds raised from the alumni luncheon will benefit the Kenneth Brown Scholarship Fund.
