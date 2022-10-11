Central Baptist College has announced the date for its fourth annual scholarship gala.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. March 28, 2023, at the Conway Expo Center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 2:09 am
Central Baptist College has announced the date for its fourth annual scholarship gala.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. March 28, 2023, at the Conway Expo Center.
The black-tie optional event will be a celebration of “Fearless Faith.” The proceeds from the Gala will benefit the Central Baptist College Scholarship Fund which supports all institutionally funded scholarships.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Harry Miller, an Ohio State Football player who made national news when he stepped away from the game due to challenges, he faced both on and off the field.
“I am medically retiring from football,” he announced in March 2022, citing his mental health, which caused him to consider suicide last year. Miller is an advocate who is self-described as “just a guy trying to help.”
Miller was named one of the 22 members of the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. He earned this honor for his dedication to community service and the positive impact he has made on the lives of others.
“Each year, we seem to see an increase in the number of college students who identify with some type of mental illness. The statistics of depression and anxiety among young adults and college-aged students are concerning. This year, we want to address this issue in hopes of shining a light on this epidemic” CBC President Terry Kimbrow said. “I am excited for attendees to hear the encouraging message that Harry Miller will bring.”
Event sponsorships begin at $2,000. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation to the CBC Scholarship Fund visit cbc.edu/gala or contact Amy Reed, Director of Development, at areed@cbc.edu or 501-205-8934.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.