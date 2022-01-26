Central Baptist College (CBC) announced the recipients of the annual Homecoming 2022 Alumni awards Monday, which include the Distinguished Alumnus, the Outstanding Young Alumni, the Mustang Community Impact and the Mustang Ambassador of the Year Awards.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award, which is given to someone who has served their community for more than 20 years, will be awarded to Jo Ann Ratliff, class of 1964 with an Associate of Arts degree in general education.
“Ratliff has over 25 years of teaching experience,” CBC said in a news release. “Two of her fondest memories while attending CBC was meeting her husband Tommy Ratliff and finding out about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy while studying for one of Mr. Brown’s tests.”
The Outstanding Young Alumni, which is given to someone who has been instrumental the advancement of their field within the past few years, will be awarded to Marvin and Deborah Cuevas.
“God has given them a passion for foster children,” CBC said. “While in Virginia, Deborah Cuevas helped start a resource center for foster families. This center helps with foster, kinship and adoptive families by helping provide for the basic needs of the children entering their homes. Most children who come into foster care, come with only the clothes on their backs. This center is a great resource for these families.”
Marvin Cuevas graduated from CBC in 2014 with a Bachelors of Science in biology while Deborah graduated in 2011 with a Bachelors of Science in social services.
“I have so many great memories of CBC,” Deborah said. “I was overly involved in all the activities and clubs, but I think what I loved most was the way the staff went above and beyond to show that they cared for the students beyond academics. They cared about our souls.”
The Mustang Community Impact Award, which is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community, will be awarded to Jimmy Elrod, who attended the University from 1974 to 1975.
“He is the past president of the Arkansas Assisted Living Association,” CBC said. “His fondest memory of CBC has been his time on the Board of Trustees at CBC.”
The Mustang Ambassador of the Year, which is given to someone who is a member of the Mustang Ambassador Program, will be awarded to Dan Carson, class of 1995 who graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in Bible.
“He is still very much involved with CBC where he has been a Mustang Ambassador since 2020,” CBC said. “He is the Director of the BMA of Arkansas Youth Department, and the host of the Student Ministry Matters Podcast. Carson and his wife, Temple, are members of Calvary Baptist Church in Fayetteville where he is the family pastor.”
The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, during this year’s Homecoming festivities in the dining hall in the Mabee Student Services Complex starting at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets for the event are $25 for adults, $15 for kids ages 7-12 and free for children ages 6 and under. To purchase tickets, visit cbc.edu/events or contact the CBC Director of Alumni and Public Relations Jessica Faulkner at 501-205-8800 or jfaulkner@cbc.edu.
All money raised from the alumni luncheon will benefit the Kenneth Brown Scholarship Fund.
