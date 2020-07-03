Central Baptist College is pleased to announce students who were recently inducted into the Alpha Chi National Honor society.
Alpha Chi is a national, interdisciplinary organization that recognizes excellence, character, and service. Over 300 institutions across the nation hold Alpha Chi charters. In order to be inducted, students must be invited, have junior or senior status, have completed a minimum of 30 semester hours at their home institution, and have a grade point average (GPA) in the top 10 percent of GPAs in the institution. The 2020 Alpha Chi inductees are as follows:
Holly Allen is a senior, Kinesiology & Health Sciences major from Cabot, Arkansas. Her campus activities include being a member of the CBC Lady Mustangs Basketball Team where she was named Third Team All-Conference by the American Midwest Conference. In the community she is involved in the Real Life Youth Ministry at NLC.
Kathy Baker is a senior, Psychology major from Conway, Arkansas. Kathy is a 2019-2020 recipient of the A.J. and Ethel Pumphrey Stephens Scholarship.
Angela Brantley is a senior, Psychology major from El Dorado, Arkansas.
Terri Brown is a senior, General Studies and Leadership & Ministry double major from Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
Bobby (Trey) Burroughs is a senior, Bible major from Mount Vernon, Arkansas. In the community, Trey is involved in his church where he is an 11th grade small group leader and a member of the praise band.
Carrie Collins is a Psychology major from Clinton, Arkansas. In the community she teaches youth at Mt. Zion General Baptist Church in Bee Branch, Arkansas and teaches adult education for GED preparation through Birch Tree. Carrie was named the Recovery Champion of the Year for 2019 from the Clinton Branch of Birch Tree.
Josh Dison is a senior, Bible major from Conway, Arkansas. His campus activities include Student Orientation Staff, the CBC Band, and Student Activities Board. In the community, Josh attends Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and is an Eagle Scout.
Zach Ferrell is a senior, Bible major from Sulphur Springs, Texas. His campus activities include Student Orientation Staff, the CBC Disc Golf Team, the Chapel Worship Team, Choir, President’s Leadership Council member, and the Minister’s Association. In the community, Zach leads worship at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Kathleen Fly is a senior, English major from Maumelle, Arkansas. Her campus activities include the Tower Times, CBC’s student newspaper.
Abigail Lowery is a senior, Communications major with an emphasis in Journalism, from Conway, Arkansas. Her campus activities include the CBC Choir and journalism staff.
Mark Ricker is a senior, Communications major from Conway, Arkansas.
Gabe Spriggs is a senior, Psychology & Counseling major from Conway, Arkansas. His campus activities include Student Orientation Staff and leading a campus discipleship group. In the community, Gabe is involved in the Chi Alpha Campus Ministry.
Johnathan Wilson is a Management Information Systems major from Sherwood, Arkansas.
The Central Baptist College administration, faculty, and staff congratulate all of these students on their academic achievements.
