Central Baptist College (CBC) announced several new promotions with some of the staff on campus Tuesday, including for Chris Mitchell, Marieca Ashworth and Blake Pittman.
Chris Mitchell, the former director of safety & security, director of housing and dean of students, is being promoted as the new associate vice president for student services.
“In his new position, Mitchell will be in charge of student discipline, safety & security services, health services and campus counseling,” Jessica Faulkner, CBC spokesman, said. “Mitchell will also serve supervise the director of student services, director of dining services, and the director of spiritual life.”
Marieca Ashworth, the former coordinator of student services, has been promoted as the new director of student services.
“As director of student services, Ashworth will assume responsibility of housing and oversee all day to day operations of student services and Mustang Outfitters,” Faulkner said.
Blake Pittman, a former personal admissions officer, also received a promotion Tuesday and has been named the new student activities coordinator.
“Pittman will plan, promote and coordinate all student activities on and off campus,” Faulkner said.
