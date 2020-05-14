Central Baptist College plans to start its fall semester as scheduled.
School officials announced to staff in an email Tuesday that the college plans to resume on-campus course delivery as scheduled on Aug. 20 and continue residential housing for the fall 2020 semester.
“Making decisions about what is best for the health and safety of our campus constituencies is always at the forefront of our minds,” CBC President Terry Kimbrow said. “That is why we will continue to follow guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as we finalize our plans for the upcoming fall semester. You will hear many alumni of Central Baptist College refer to their ‘CBC experience.’ It is important to us that current and new students can have that same experience.”
CBC’s Executive Leadership Team, composed of Kimbrow, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Gary McAllister, Vice President for Advancement Sancy Faulk, Vice President for Enrollment Management Ryan Johnson, and Vice President for Finance Paul Cherry, is leading campus preparations along with their various division teams.
“Amid this continued uncertainty, we serve an unchanging God. The distinctly Christian mission we have of integrating Christian faith and academic excellence happens in community and fellowship. We plan to do whatever it takes to be able to welcome students on campus this fall,” Kimbrow said.
McAllister has been working with the College’s Academic Leadership Team, which comprises five academic division chairs, in leading the faculty to prepare for the delivery of fall courses.
“Because a final decision related to the fall 2020 semester may not be made for some time, faculty at Central Baptist College have already been directed to prepare their fall courses to be taught in class in a face-to-face environment, online, or in a hybrid format, which would be a combination of face-to-face and online,” McAllister said. “Our faculty will be ready to educate our students, adhering to the same standards of academic quality that we have always had, no matter what the circumstances might be.”
For now, CBC is still following directives issued calling for employees to work remotely when possible, and the campus remains closed to students and visitors. Courses offered through the CBC PACE Program shifted to online course delivery on March 16, and that delivery method continues until further notice, school officials said in a news release. Summer course instruction will begin on May 26 and will be conducted online. Prospective students can make their Virtual Campus Visit Experience by visiting cbc.edu/visit.
“We know that moving forward there will be many questions about the college’s next steps,” Kimbrow said. “The plans being considered and made by the Central Baptist College Executive Leadership Council, in consultation with various additional CBC employees and outside organizations, will be communicated as they are available. Our continued prayers are with our governmental leaders, those working and responding on the front lines, and to those members of our campus community directly impacted by this pandemic.”
For more information, visit abc.edu or call 501-329-6873.
