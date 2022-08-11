Central Baptist College (CBC) President Terry Kimbrow has announced that a new student discount has been approved for the Fall 2022 semester of the Professional Adult College Education (PACE) program, per a press release CBC provided to the Log Cabin last week.

“Adult students are often reluctant to go back to college,” Kimbrow said. “It is a huge decision to take on college classes, but we know it can transform your life. But it can also be expensive. We want to make that decision much easier for adult learners by offering this $1,400 scholarship.”

