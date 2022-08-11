Central Baptist College (CBC) President Terry Kimbrow has announced that a new student discount has been approved for the Fall 2022 semester of the Professional Adult College Education (PACE) program, per a press release CBC provided to the Log Cabin last week.
“Adult students are often reluctant to go back to college,” Kimbrow said. “It is a huge decision to take on college classes, but we know it can transform your life. But it can also be expensive. We want to make that decision much easier for adult learners by offering this $1,400 scholarship.”
To take advantage of the one-time $1,400 tuition discount, first-time entering or transfer students should apply for admission and complete the registration process, the press release read. The application deadline for the next block is Monday, Sept. 12 with classes set to begin Sept. 19. To learn more or to complete an application for admission, people can visit cbc.edu/pace or contact the Admissions Office at 501-329-6873. Applicants are encouraged to use the code “MUSTANG” when they apply to claim a scholarship.
CBC’s PACE program offers an Associate of Arts in General Education and Business and an Associate of Science in Military Technologies degree. Bachelor of Science degrees are offered in Church Administration, General Studies, Human Resource Management, Leadership, Leadership and Ministry, Management Information Systems, Organizational Management and Psychology, the press release read. CBC also offers a Bachelor of Business Administration.
