Central Baptist College announced that scholarship money is still available for all new students hoping to start college this fall.
With rising college cost in mind, CBC doesn’t want tuition to be a barrier to students’ academic goals. CBC is now offering scholarships to all incoming students to improve learning and to help earn a degree while lessening financial concerns.
All students who apply now through August are guaranteed at least $5,500 a year for four years with the opportunity to earn more scholarship money based on the student’s test scores and grade point average.
Students who send CBC their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) also increase their opportunity for more financial aid from federal and state grants.
Students interested in applying and receiving one of these scholarships can go to cbc.edu/apply to start the admissions process.
Once the student is accepted, a personalized scholarship package will be sent to each applicant. Students and parents are encouraged to call or email with questions.
For more information contact the Admissions Office at admissions@cbc.edu or 501-329-6873.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.