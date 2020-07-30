Lanman, Phillips, Thomas join CBC baseball
Central Baptist College head baseball coach Aaron Brister has announced the addition of three more players to his 2021 recruiting class. Arkansas natives Spencer Lanman, Peyton Phillips and Ty’Reik Thomas will join the Mustangs this fall.
Lanman, a native of Wynne, and Phillips, a native of Lepanto, both come to CBC after transferring from LeMoyne-Owen College, an NCAA Division II school in Memphis, Tennessee. Lanman had previously played at Crowley’s Ridge College while Phillips was an All-State and a three-time all-conference performer in high school at East Poinsett County.
Thomas, an outfielder, comes to CBC from the University of Arkansas-Monticello, where he played four games for the Boll Weevils last year. In 2019, at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the Kennett, Missouri, native appeared in 48 games and scored 30 runs with eight doubles, four homers, 27 RBIs and a team-high 13 steals.
Pacheco signs with Mustang wrestling
Central Baptist College wrestling coach Ken Prophete has announced another addition to his 2020-21 recruiting class. Jacob Pacheco will join the Mustangs this fall.
Pacheco comes to CBC from Frisco Memorial High School in Texas, where he competed as a heavyweight. He finished second at the District Tournament last year and wants to major in marketing or teaching. He chose CBC because he likes Coach Prophete and it’s close to home and he also wanted to thank his grandma and Coach Gillespie.
For all the recruiting info and other summer content, like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbc mustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.