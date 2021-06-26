Seven Central Baptist College (CBC) students have received awards from their academic departments, the private Christian college confirmed in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.
In CBC’s Bible Department, Josh Dison, Karlee Pense and Trey Burroughs received awards. Dison took the Jesse Thomas Christian Service Award, named after a long-time CBC professor. Pense and Burroughs were honored with the A.D. Livingston Evangelism Missions Award and the Outstanding Student in Biblical Studies Award, respectively. CBC awarded Burroughs the outstanding student award because he finished as the top graduating Bible Department student.
“[Burroughs] has been a solid Bible student throughout his CBC experience,” CBC officials said. “He has shown a faithfulness to God’s Word and to God’s call on his life by maintaining high standards in his studies.”
In the Communications Department, Colter Hall won the school’s Outstanding Student in Oral Communication Award, while Kat Carson took the Outstanding Student in Communication Award.
“[Carson] was chosen for this award because of her overall dedication to the department and Tower Media, CBC’s student media outlet,” CBC said.
Math and Science Department students Erica Hawkins and Brooke Trout were awarded CBC’s Outstanding Student in Mathematics Award and Outstanding Science Graduate Award, respectively, while Andrew Guyton took the Fine Arts Department’s Outstanding Recital Award.
In addition to departmental awards, 11 CBC students were inducted into the Alpha Chi Society, a national honors society that recognizes students with GPAs in the top 10 percent of their institution.
For a full list of Alpha Chi Society honorees and award winners, visit www.cbc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.