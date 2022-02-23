Central Baptist College (CBC) announced three new employee Thursday who have been hired in positions in the Admissions Office and in the Behavioral Science Department.
Elizabeth Riley, who was previously a student faculty secretary at the University, has been hired as a Personal Admissions Counselor in the Admissions Office.
“As a Personal Admissions Counselor, Riley’s main duties will be recruiting students and working with them through the Admissions process,” Jessica Faulkner, the CBC Director of Alumni and Public Relations, said. “Riley is a member of Faith Bible Fellowship in Sherwood.”
Riley will graduate this May with her Bachelor of Science in Communications from CBC.
Dr. Mary Catherine Harvison, who previously served as the Director of Admissions at LSU Shreveport, has also been hired in the Admissions office as the new Director of Admissions.
“As Director of Admissions, Dr. Harvison will oversee the Admissions Team and development of the PACE Preferred Business Partnerships,” Faulkner said. “Dr. Harvison, who is Conway native and Conway Christian School alumna, recently relocated back to Central Arkansas.”
Dr. Deandriea Bass-Carrigan, a former graduate at the University of Central Arkansas, has also been hired by the University as the Behavioral Science Department Chair and professor.
“Bass-Carrigan has served as the Deputy Chief of Field Services and a Rehab Area Manager for Arkansas Rehabilitation Services,” Faulkner said. “She is the owner/therapist for Driven by Concepts Therapy, LLC and has served as an adjunct instructor at CBC and SNHU. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor, a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and a National Certified Counselor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.