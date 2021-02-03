The 2021 Central Baptist College Homecoming Court was presented in a private ceremony in the A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse on Jan. 29. Madelyn Jameson was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen by President Terry Kimbrow and the 2020 Homecoming Queen, Olivia Farris.
Madelyn Jameson is a senior biology major with a chemistry minor from Greenbrier. She is the lab coordinator for the CBC Science Department, participates in the Medical Professions Society and is a member of Student Orientation Staff.
Madelyn’s future plans include attending medical school and starting a family. Madelyn is the daughter of Martin and Jennifer Jameson, and she attends Bethlehem Baptist Church.
During the Homecoming Court ceremony, Madelyn was escorted by her father and Andrew Krisell. Andrew is a junior from Greenbrier, majoring in Bible with a minor in christian care. Andrew is the son of Scott and Becky Krisell.
Other members of the Homecoming Court and their escorts were:
Sierra Burrow, a freshman Psychology major from Quitman, Arkansas, was escorted by her uncle, Jerred Cooley, and Gabe Walker. Gabe is a sophomore from Walls, Mississippi.
Abigail Herring, a senior Marketing major from Maumelle, Arkansas, was escorted by her father, Jeff Herring, and Matthew Guyton, Matthew is a senior Business Administration major from Conway, Arkansas.
Cora Lentz, a senior Health Sciences major from Vilonia, Arkansas, was escorted by her father, Lee Lentz, and Zac Tyson. Zac is from Conway, Arkansas.
Allison Mantooth, a sophomore Kinesiology major from San Antonio, Texas, was escorted by CBC faculty member, Jim Turner, and Ade Oshikoya. Ade is a senior Health and Exercise Science major from London, England.
Elizabeth Riley, a junior Communications major from Sherwood, Arkansas, was escorted by her father, Zack Riley, and Keegan Conway. Keegan is from Amarillo, Texas.
Mallory Sullivan, a junior Communications major from Bryant, Arkansas, was escorted by her father, Chuck Sullivan, and Andrew Guyton. Andrew is a senior Worship Arts major from Conway, Arkansas.
Jordan Wilkie, a sophomore Elementary Education major from Rison, Arkansas, was escorted by her father, Richard Wilkie, and Noah Pratt. Noah is a sophomore Bible major from Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Ashanti Williams, a freshman Elementary Education major from Jonesboro, Arkansas, was escorted by Griffin Smith and Dylan Burnham. Griffin is a junior, Biology major from Damascus, Arkansas. Dylan is a freshman Health and Physical Education major from Benton, Arkansas.
Homecoming 2022 at Central Baptist College has been scheduled for Jan. 28-29, 2022.
