Central Baptist College has once again earned the Military Friendly School designation for the 2022-2023 year.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 665 earning the designation. The 2022-2023 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www. militaryfriendly.com
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institutions survey scores with the assessment of the institutions ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
CBC President Terry Kimbrow said: “It is an honor to earn the Military Friendly School designation for the 13th year in a row. Central Baptist College has a long tradition of working with students who serve or have served in the military. We are devoted to helping veteran students, and their families, realize their goal of obtaining their college degree. We will continue to do whatever it takes to honor their service to our country.”
Military Friendly National Director of Military Partnerships, Kayla Lopez said, Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages institutions to consistently evolve and support their programs. Award level schools have gone beyond that standard, Showing true commitment and dedication in their efforts. The Military Friendly benchmark promotes positive educational outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community.”
For more information about Central Baptist Colleges student veteran programs, visit CBCs website at cbc.edu/military or contact admissions@cbc.edu or 501-329-6873 to speak with a CBC Admissions staff member.
About Military Friendly schools
The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate.
Criteria for consideration can be found at www. militaryfriendly.com
