Central Baptist College announced today that it has earned the 2020-2021 Military Friendly School designation.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey with 695 earning the designation.
The 2020-2021 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
CBC President Terry Kimbrow said: “It is an honor to earn the Military Friendly® School designation for the 11th year in a row. Central Baptist College has a long tradition of working with students who serve or have served in the military. We are devoted to helping veteran students realize their goal of obtaining their college degree. We will continue to do whatever it takes to honor their service to our country.”
Military Friendly’s National Director Josh Rosen said: “Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for the Military Community as a whole.”
For more information about Central Baptist College’s student veteran programs, visit CBC’s website at cbc.edu/military or contact Pam Sims, Associate Director of PACE Enrollment for Military Relations at psims@cbc.edu or 501-205-8807.
