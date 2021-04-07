Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow has announced the establishment of the Maggie Chandler Endowed Scholarship.
The scholarship was established by Maggie’s husband, Don Chandler, and the Chandler family. Priority in awarding of the Maggie Chandler Endowed Scholarship will be given to a male or female member of Central Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas who is seeking a degree in ministry.
Maggie had a varied career in work and ministry. She attended CBC in Conway, and graduated with an AA degree. She was then-Gov. Mike Huckabee's administrative assistant, worked for several years in state government, wrote and took part in TV shows for Lifeword Broadcast Ministries interviewing many well-known christians. For almost 30 years she wrote a weekly article titled, "I Wish I’d Said That" for the Baptist Trumpet newspaper and she created a study guide to the book of Revelation on cassette tape. In her home church, Central Baptist of Conway, she served as a Life Group teacher for 40 years and worked with women's ministries.
"Maggie's impact on everyone she met is her legacy, CBC said in a news release. "She was a godly woman who made a remarkable impact on her husband's pastoral ministry. They worked and worshiped together for 55 plus years. Maggie’s love of learning and seeing others learn is the reason her family established this endowed scholarship fund."
President Kimbrow said her legacy will live on through the endowment.
“Maggie’s legacy of loving God and loving people will remain in perpetuity through this endowed fund at Central Baptist College through the students who benefit from the scholarships it produces each year,” he said.
Maggie and Don Chandler were married for 53 years. Their children are Lori Kulbeth and husband Donnie, Michael Chandler and wife Shelly and Marlo Atwell and husband Cory. They also have seven grandchildren, Matt Kulbeth, Zach Kulbeth, Gabe Chandler, Noah Chandler, Luke Chandler, Chanley Atwell and Nate Atwell.
CBC has more than 70 endowed scholarships representing over $3.6 million in contributions. Endowed scholarships serve as a lasting tribute, as contributions are placed in the permanent endowment and only a portion of the interest is awarded as scholarships. Endowed scholarships are awarded by vote of the CBC Scholarship Committee, taking into account the qualifications and eligibility of the applicants as detailed in the scholarship agreement.
Memorial gifts to the Maggie Chandler Endowed Scholarship Fund can be sent to Central Baptist College, 1501 College Avenue, Conway, AR 72034. Checks should be made payable to Central Baptist College with “Maggie Chandler Endowed Scholarship” indicated on the memo line. Contributions can be made online at cbc.edu/give. Once to the giving form, select “other” as the fund from the drop-down menu. Then type “Maggie Chandler Endowed Scholarship” in the comment box that appears. If you have questions or need additional information please contact Sancy Faulk, Vice President for Advancement, at 501.205.8799 or sfaulk@cbc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.