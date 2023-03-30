CBC Gala

Harry Miller and Yalanda Merrell at Central Baptist College’s fourth annual Scholarship Gala.

 Submitted photo

Central Baptist College hosted its fourth annual Scholarship Gala on Tuesday. The black-tie optional event at the Conway Expo Center featured keynote speaker, Harry Miller.

The proceeds of the event benefit student scholarships, and CBC President Terry Kimbrow announced $1,085,208 had been raised through event sponsorships and private donations.

