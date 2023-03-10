Volunteer of month

Janna Worbington, who graduated from CBC with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, is pictured with her family. Worbington was recognized for her volunteer service to the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

 Submitted photo

The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) announced Tuesday its Volunteer of the Month for March which was awarded to a Central Baptist College (CBC) graduate.

Janna Worbington, who graduated from CBC with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, has been volunteering with the ASPSF West Central Region since last fall, right after graduating from CBC.

