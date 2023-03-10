The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) announced Tuesday its Volunteer of the Month for March which was awarded to a Central Baptist College (CBC) graduate.
Janna Worbington, who graduated from CBC with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, has been volunteering with the ASPSF West Central Region since last fall, right after graduating from CBC.
ASPSF has awarded more than $35 million in scholarships to single parents across Arkansas for more than 30 years.
“Through scholarships and services, ASPSF opens doors for low-income single parents, helping them pursue education, secure employment, and transform the future for their families,” Jen Para, the communications director with ASPSF, said. “With the help of volunteers and community support, ASPSF creates multi-generational change, transforming lives for both single parents and their children.”
Worbington, a single parent student herself who received the scholarship fund for four years while working on her degree at CBC, wanted to give back to ASPSF and help other single parents in her community after seeing how the organization helped her achieve her goals.
In Worbington’s short time as volunteer with ASPSF, she has already conducted interviews with applicants for two scholarship cycles.
Worbington graduated from CBC summa cum laude with a 3.94 GPA and as a member of the Alpha Chi National Honors Society.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
