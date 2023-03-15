Central Baptist College announced the addition of Kayleigh Smith, PACE Enrollment Coordinator.
Smith has joined the recruitment department at CBC as PACE enrollment coordinator. Smith is a 2016 graduate of Central Baptist College with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master’s in Education from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.
Smith has professional experience in marketing and recruitment. Smith said she is excited to be back at her alma mater and is ready “to build relationships with the community and boost PACE enrollment.” Some of those areas will include Business Partnerships and Military outreach.
Smith is a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Conway. She and husband Ryan, also a 2016 graduate, have one son, Kelley James.
