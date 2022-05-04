The Central Baptist College Math and Science Department recognized three students for their academic excellence by awarding them with white coats in a private ceremony held April 25. This event marked the 11th White Coat ceremony to be held by the college. Each student achieved academic excellence, completing rigorous academic requirements set forth by Math and Science Department faculty, and were approved as a recipient for her white coat.
“At most institutions, the white coat ceremony is a rite of passage; it is a way of welcoming new students into the medical profession,” Gary McAllister, vice president for academic affairs, said. “At Central Baptist College, the white coat symbolizes the high expectations that science faculty have for their students. This ceremony is intended to impress upon our students the need to excel in their study of science, to love others and show compassion, and to pursue their profession with diligence and integrity.”
The 2022 ceremony included a prayer of blessing led by Rachel Scott, associate professor of biology, and the presentation of the honorees and their white coats by department faculty and the 2021 white coat members.
The 2022 White Coat Class is listed below with their major:
Taylor Collins, Associate of Arts General Education-Science.
Jeremiah Sanchez, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Austin Teal, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Central Baptist College Math and Science Department faculty include Judy Gabbard, Math and Science Department Chair and Professor of Science; Elizabeth Gomez, Natural and Social Sciences Division Chair and Professor of Chemistry; Rachel Scott, Associate Professor of Biology; and Mi-Seon Seong, Associate Professor of Biology.
From the Math and Science Department, CBC offers the following bachelor’s degrees: Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biosciences. Additionally, minors are offered in Biology, Chemistry, Math, and Science. To learn more about the Math and Science Department at Central Baptist College, visit cbc.edu or contact CBC Admissions at admissions@cbc.edu or 501-329-6873.
