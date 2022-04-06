Central Baptist College hosted its third annual Scholarship Gala on April 2. The black-tie optional event featured keynote speaker, Alex Kendrick, and was held at the Conway Expo Center.
The proceeds of the event benefit student scholarships, and CBC President Terry Kimbrow announced $510,100 had been raised through event sponsorships and private donations.
The theme of the event was “Courageous Faith” and the program focused on the mission and ministry of Central Baptist College which is “the integration of Christian faith and academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment.” The emcee for the night was Yalanda Merrell, Lifeword director of audience.
The highlight of the evening was Alex Kendrick, who shared his amazing story on the founding of Sherwood Pictures. Kendrick shared many stories of how God has worked in his life as a writer and director. Throughout the night, he encouraged the audience in many ways.
“We must fight for the hearts and minds for the next generations to love the Lord, to know the Lord, and to make truth the foundation of education which comes from God’s word,” Kendrick said.
In his closing comments, he reminded everyone to live the life of Jeremiah 29:13: “You will seek me and find me, when you seek me with all your heart.”
After the keynote speaker, the CBC Fine Arts department provided the entertainment. The CBC Band was led by Danielle Hodges. The band performed “Havana Nights” featuring soloists Jarett Maxwell, Jeremiah Dodson, and Emily Owen and “Such Small Things,” featuring soloist Abigail Weihe. The CBC Choir, under the direction of Jim Turner, sang “Daniel, Servant of the Lord” featuring soloists Caleb Allen and A.J. Woodraska. The piano used in the performance was provided by Steinway Piano Gallery of Little Rock.
After his closing comments, President Kimbrow asked the CBC Choir to sing one more song – “Courageous Faith.” Words were written by Christine Harris, wife of alumnus David Harris, and Assistant Professor of Music Jim Turner.
In his announcement of the $510,100 total that had been raised through this event for student scholarships, President Kimbrow acknowledged 65 event sponsors, and many additional individuals and businesses who made contributions towards the total.
“I am beyond grateful for the generosity of so many,” said President Kimbrow. “The Central Baptist College Board of Trustees, businesses, not only in Conway, but across the state of Arkansas, and other individuals who are such faithful supporters of Central Baptist College all came together to make this an unforgettable night for the support of Christian Higher Education.”
Contributions are still being accepted. To contribute visit cbc.edu/gala and complete the online giving form. Checks may be mailed to Central Baptist College, 1501 College Avenue, Conway, AR 72034 with “2022 Scholarship Gala” on the memo line of the check. For more information contact Jessica Faulkner, Director of Alumni and Public Relations at jfaulkner@cbc.edu or 501-205-8800.
