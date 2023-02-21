Central Baptist College (CBC) named the winners of its annual alumni awards during the private college’s homecoming celebrations on Saturday. The award winners, named at the Alumni Luncheon in the Dining Hall of the Mabee Student Services Complex, was one of the final events of Homecoming Week at the college, which started on Feb. 15.
CBC presented Tommy Guthrie the school’s Distinguished Alumnus Award. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin Democrat, Guthrie graduated from the college in 1965 and has served as a pastor for over 50 years in churches in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. Unable to attend Saturday’s luncheon, two of Guthrie’s granddaughters, current CBC students Karis and Madison Guthrie, accepted the award in his honor.
CBC awarded Preston Jones its Outstanding Young Alumnus Award. Jones, who graduated from CBC in 2018, has served in several positions at CBC in its Admissions Office. A high school bible and history teacher at Clark County Christian Academy in Arkadelphia, Jones also serves as a worship and youth pastor.
Garrett Taylor won CBC’s Mustang Community Impact Award. Taylor attended CBC from 1999 to 2001 and now works as a dentist at his own private practice in Pine Bluff. In addition to his professional career, Taylor has been on mission trips to four countries.
Finally, CBC named Tabitha Ward the college’s Mustang Ambassador of the Year. Ward, the Public Housing Director for the Conway Housing Authority, graduated from CBC in 2015 and actively recruits students for the college through its volunteer recruitment program.
Also on Saturday, CBC named Allison Mantooth the college’s Homecoming Queen for 2023. Per a news release issued by the CBC Alumni Facebook page, Mantooth is a senior at CBC and majors in Kinesiology Exercise Science. After graduation, she plans to attend Life School in Atlanta with the intention of becoming a chiropractor. An active member of the campus community, Mantooth serves on the Student Orientation Staff, Singers, Chamber Choir and Worship Choir at CBC.
Other members of CBC’s 2023 Homecoming Court include Christa Owen, Autumn Herring, Sierra Burrow, Audrey Johnson, Emily Gentry, Abby Wilson, Sheridan Rogers and Ashanti Williams.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
