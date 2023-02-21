Central Baptist College (CBC) named the winners of its annual alumni awards during the private college’s homecoming celebrations on Saturday. The award winners, named at the Alumni Luncheon in the Dining Hall of the Mabee Student Services Complex, was one of the final events of Homecoming Week at the college, which started on Feb. 15.

CBC presented Tommy Guthrie the school’s Distinguished Alumnus Award. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin Democrat, Guthrie graduated from the college in 1965 and has served as a pastor for over 50 years in churches in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. Unable to attend Saturday’s luncheon, two of Guthrie’s granddaughters, current CBC students Karis and Madison Guthrie, accepted the award in his honor.

