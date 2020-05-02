Central Baptist College will join non-profit organizations all over the world and participate in the #GivingTuesdayNow global day of giving Tuesday, May 5. #GivingTuesdayNow was created by the GivingTuesday movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Colleges across the country are in a time of emergency, and Central Baptist College is no exception! In this time of great uncertainty, students and families will face even greater hurdles. In my 26 years at CBC, I have seen a lot of challenges but none as great as the ones created by COVID-19,” said Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow. “Days like #GivingTuesdayNow are so important to CBC and other non-profit organizations. Days like this allow for public awareness and allow individuals to offer their support in a virtual setting.”
Central Baptist College is asking supporters to give funds on Tuesday, May 5 to the Central Baptist College Scholarship Fund. These funds will be used to help students enroll this fall. “Oftentimes after all other financial aid is taken into consideration, students are just a few hundred dollars short of covering all of their costs. Additional funds given to the CBC Scholarship Fund can fill in this gap and make the difference in a student being able to attend Central Baptist College,” said Vice President for Advancement Sancy Faulk. “To give, simply visit cbc.edu/givingtuesday. Each gift given is a transformational gift because it helps fulfill the mission of Central Baptist College.”
According to a press release by GivingTuesday, #GivingTuesdayNow is a day “designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world. [People] are encouraged to take action on behalf of first responders, as well as the world’s other – often forgotten – frontline workers: the nonprofits and community organizations that feed, house, educate, and nurture neighbors impacted by the global pandemic. The social sector is in crisis at the very moment the world needs it most, and GivingTuesday stands ready to rally the world at this critical time.”
Visit cbc.edu/givingtues day to learn more about how Central Baptist College is observing #GivingTuesdayNow and to donate through the college’s online giving platform. All donations are tax deductible and will be acknowledged by mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.